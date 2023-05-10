Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) has plunged by -2.13 when compared to previous closing price of 42.79, but the company has seen a -5.89% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/04/23 that China’s New Weapon: Dragging Its Feet on Deals Involving American Companies

Is It Worth Investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) Right Now?

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.89. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) is $49.00, which is $7.12 above the current market price. TSEM currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of TSEM on May 10, 2023 was 612.50K shares.

TSEM’s Market Performance

TSEM’s stock has seen a -5.89% decrease for the week, with a -0.10% drop in the past month and a 0.43% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.73% for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.69% for TSEM stock, with a simple moving average of -4.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSEM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSEM stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for TSEM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TSEM in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $37.50 based on the research report published on January 19th of the previous year 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to TSEM, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on January 22nd of the previous year.

TSEM Trading at -1.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares sank -3.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSEM fell by -5.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.33. In addition, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. saw -3.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TSEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.01 for the present operating margin

+27.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. stands at +15.77. The total capital return value is set at 14.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.39. Equity return is now at value 15.10, with 11.10 for asset returns.

Based on Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM), the company’s capital structure generated 14.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.60. Total debt to assets is 10.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.86.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.