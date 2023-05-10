The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 113.26x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) by analysts is $26.33, which is $1.98 above the current market price. The public float for COCO is 45.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.29% of that float. On May 10, 2023, the average trading volume of COCO was 355.51K shares.

COCO) stock’s latest price update

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO)’s stock price has soared by 4.71 in relation to previous closing price of 23.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 19.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/10/22 that Vita Coco Sinks on Margin Worries. Its CEO Sees Reasons for Optimism.

COCO’s Market Performance

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) has seen a 19.42% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 11.14% gain in the past month and a 73.68% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.58% for COCO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.28% for COCO’s stock, with a 66.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COCO stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for COCO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for COCO in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $25 based on the research report published on April 05th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COCO reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for COCO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 08th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to COCO, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on March 14th of the previous year.

COCO Trading at 24.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.08% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.59%, as shares surge +12.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COCO rose by +19.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +105.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.63. In addition, The Vita Coco Company Inc. saw 76.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COCO starting from Burth Jonathan, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $12.71 back on Dec 14. After this action, Burth Jonathan now owns 186,007 shares of The Vita Coco Company Inc., valued at $101,695 using the latest closing price.

Liran Ira, the Director of The Vita Coco Company Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $12.17 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Liran Ira is holding 685,252 shares at $121,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COCO

Equity return is now at value 5.30, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.