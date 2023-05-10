The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc.’s (ARQT) Stock

The stock of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) has gone down by -18.17% for the week, with a -4.77% drop in the past month and a -25.11% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.60% for ARQT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.45% for ARQT’s stock, with a -28.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) is $47.44, which is $38.06 above the current market price. The public float for ARQT is 58.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 26.02% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ARQT on May 10, 2023 was 1.01M shares.

ARQT) stock’s latest price update

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -17.17 compared to its previous closing price of 14.82. However, the company has seen a fall of -18.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARQT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARQT stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for ARQT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARQT in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $46 based on the research report published on September 07th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARQT reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for ARQT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 17th, 2022.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to ARQT, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on June 30th of the previous year.

ARQT Trading at -5.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARQT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.46%, as shares sank -5.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARQT fell by -16.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.98. In addition, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. saw -17.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARQT starting from Welgus Howard G., who sale 8,500 shares at the price of $13.97 back on Apr 17. After this action, Welgus Howard G. now owns 165,825 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc., valued at $118,728 using the latest closing price.

Welgus Howard G., the Director of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc., sale 8,500 shares at $12.01 during a trade that took place back on Apr 06, which means that Welgus Howard G. is holding 165,825 shares at $102,085 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARQT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8183.04 for the present operating margin

+54.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. stands at -8449.76. The total capital return value is set at -76.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -79.22. Equity return is now at value -134.00, with -76.80 for asset returns.

Based on Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT), the company’s capital structure generated 96.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.15. Total debt to assets is 45.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 179.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.57.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.