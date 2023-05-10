The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) has increased by 0.01 when compared to last closing price of 70.44.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) Right Now?

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.12x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.86.

The public float for HIG is 308.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.97% of that float. On May 10, 2023, the average trading volume of HIG was 2.26M shares.

HIG’s Market Performance

The stock of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) has seen a -0.09% decrease in the past week, with a 0.44% rise in the past month, and a -7.62% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.08% for HIG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.77% for HIG’s stock, with a -0.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIG stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for HIG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HIG in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $84 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2023.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HIG reach a price target of $77. The rating they have provided for HIG stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on January 20th, 2023.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to HIG, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

HIG Trading at 0.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares sank -0.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIG fell by -0.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.90. In addition, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. saw -7.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIG starting from Stepnowski Amy, who sale 336 shares at the price of $70.25 back on May 08. After this action, Stepnowski Amy now owns 3,172 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., valued at $23,604 using the latest closing price.

Bennett Jonathan R, the EVP of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., sale 21 shares at $69.81 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Bennett Jonathan R is holding 25,643 shares at $1,466 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. stands at +8.12. The total capital return value is set at 7.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.90. Equity return is now at value 14.00, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG), the company’s capital structure generated 31.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.22. Total debt to assets is 6.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.31.

Conclusion

To sum up, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.