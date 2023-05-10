The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE): A Technical Analysis

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.44. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) is $38.08, which is $4.82 above the current market price. The public float for CAKE is 47.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 18.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CAKE on May 10, 2023 was 993.47K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

CAKE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) has decreased by -0.30 when compared to last closing price of 33.36.

CAKE’s Market Performance

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) has seen a 0.00% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.37% decline in the past month and a -15.75% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.82% for CAKE.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.89% for CAKE’s stock, with a -2.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAKE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAKE stocks, with Northcoast repeating the rating for CAKE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CAKE in the upcoming period, according to Northcoast is $46 based on the research report published on May 02nd of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CAKE reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for CAKE stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on January 25th, 2023.

CAKE Trading at -3.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares sank -3.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAKE remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.90. In addition, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated saw 4.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAKE starting from Ames Edie A, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $32.25 back on Dec 08. After this action, Ames Edie A now owns 12,500 shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated, valued at $129,015 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.08 for the present operating margin

+9.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated stands at +1.31. The total capital return value is set at 4.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.15. Equity return is now at value 12.90, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE), the company’s capital structure generated 630.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.31. Total debt to assets is 66.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 582.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.87 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Conclusion

To put it simply, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.