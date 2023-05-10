The -40.35% Simple Moving Average of The Honest Company Inc.’s (HNST) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of The Honest Company Inc. (HNST) has seen a 17.11% increase in the past week, with a -4.30% drop in the past month, and a -44.55% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.71% for HNST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.51% for HNST’s stock, with a simple moving average of -40.35% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Honest Company Inc. (NASDAQ: HNST) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Honest Company Inc. (HNST) is $2.75, which is $1.17 above the current market price. The public float for HNST is 85.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.80% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HNST on May 10, 2023 was 890.98K shares.

The Honest Company Inc. (NASDAQ: HNST)’s stock price has gone rise by 11.25 in comparison to its previous close of 1.60, however, the company has experienced a 17.11% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HNST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HNST stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for HNST by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for HNST in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $2 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2023.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HNST reach a price target of $3, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for HNST stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on June 09th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to HNST, setting the target price at $6.50 in the report published on March 28th of the previous year.

HNST Trading at -11.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HNST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.95%, as shares sank -3.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HNST rose by +17.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6997. In addition, The Honest Company Inc. saw -40.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HNST starting from Hoyt Janis, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $1.70 back on Mar 28. After this action, Hoyt Janis now owns 480,683 shares of The Honest Company Inc., valued at $5,100 using the latest closing price.

Rexing Rick, the Chief Revenue Officer of The Honest Company Inc., sale 3,809 shares at $2.81 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Rexing Rick is holding 313,026 shares at $10,703 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HNST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.89 for the present operating margin

+28.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Honest Company Inc. stands at -15.63. The total capital return value is set at -20.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.96. Equity return is now at value -31.00, with -19.50 for asset returns.

Based on The Honest Company Inc. (HNST), the company’s capital structure generated 25.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.44. Total debt to assets is 15.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.46 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.95.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, The Honest Company Inc. (HNST) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.