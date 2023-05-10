The -13.88% Decline of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s (ADPT) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, ADPT stock has gone down by 0.00%, with a monthly decline of -18.39% and a quarterly plunge of -27.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.02% for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.44% for ADPT’s stock, with a -17.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.18.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) is $12.63, which is $5.13 above the current market price. The public float for ADPT is 140.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.86% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ADPT on May 10, 2023 was 913.37K shares.

ADPT) stock’s latest price update

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT)’s stock price has soared by 6.21 in relation to previous closing price of 6.60.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADPT stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for ADPT by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for ADPT in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $15 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADPT reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $7.50. The rating they have provided for ADPT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 21st, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Underperform” to ADPT, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on August 25th of the previous year.

ADPT Trading at -13.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.59%, as shares sank -14.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADPT remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.60. In addition, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation saw -8.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADPT starting from ADAMS R MARK, who sale 2,308 shares at the price of $8.63 back on Apr 11. After this action, ADAMS R MARK now owns 175,361 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, valued at $19,918 using the latest closing price.

ADAMS R MARK, the Chief Operating Officer of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, sale 817 shares at $8.50 during a trade that took place back on Apr 10, which means that ADAMS R MARK is holding 177,669 shares at $6,944 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-106.94 for the present operating margin

+57.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation stands at -108.03. The total capital return value is set at -28.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.62. Equity return is now at value -41.20, with -23.40 for asset returns.

Based on Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT), the company’s capital structure generated 50.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.46. Total debt to assets is 27.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.12.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.