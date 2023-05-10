Tenet Healthcare Corporation’s (THC) Stock: A 3.03% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

In the past week, THC stock has gone up by 0.44%, with a monthly gain of 15.33% and a quarterly surge of 28.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.61% for Tenet Healthcare Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.03% for THC’s stock, with a 27.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is above average at 18.19x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.15.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) is $84.50, which is $14.3 above the current market price. The public float for THC is 100.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.15% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of THC on May 10, 2023 was 1.61M shares.

THC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) has increased by 0.72 when compared to last closing price of 69.70. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.44% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/24/21 that Hospital Stocks’ Rally Points to Post-Covid Growth

Analysts’ Opinion of THC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for THC stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for THC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for THC in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $73 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see THC reach a price target of $72. The rating they have provided for THC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 19th, 2023.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to THC, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on June 17th of the previous year.

THC Trading at 14.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.88%, as shares surge +12.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THC rose by +0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.54. In addition, Tenet Healthcare Corporation saw 43.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at THC starting from Arnst Thomas W, who sale 1,600 shares at the price of $60.07 back on Mar 07. After this action, Arnst Thomas W now owns 21,178 shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation, valued at $96,112 using the latest closing price.

Arnst Thomas W, the EVP, Chief Admin. Officer & GC of Tenet Healthcare Corporation, sale 825 shares at $61.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Arnst Thomas W is holding 22,778 shares at $50,325 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for THC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.57 for the present operating margin

+11.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tenet Healthcare Corporation stands at +2.14. The total capital return value is set at 10.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.37. Equity return is now at value 35.30, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC), the company’s capital structure generated 1,430.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 93.46. Total debt to assets is 60.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,399.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 91.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.