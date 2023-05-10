Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) has seen a 4.01% increase in the past week, with a 19.27% gain in the past month, and a 18.78% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.60% for TMHC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.19% for TMHC stock, with a simple moving average of 40.02% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) Right Now?

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TMHC is 1.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TMHC is $47.30, which is $1.17 above the current price. The public float for TMHC is 102.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TMHC on May 10, 2023 was 983.19K shares.

TMHC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) has surged by 0.67 when compared to previous closing price of 43.29, but the company has seen a 4.01% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/06/21 that This Home Builder Stock Could Soar 65%

Analysts’ Opinion of TMHC

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TMHC reach a price target of $29, previously predicting the price at $28. The rating they have provided for TMHC stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on July 28th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to TMHC, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on July 11th of the previous year.

TMHC Trading at 14.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.62% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares surge +15.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMHC rose by +4.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.58. In addition, Taylor Morrison Home Corporation saw 43.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMHC starting from Terracciano Joseph, who sale 3,165 shares at the price of $42.68 back on May 03. After this action, Terracciano Joseph now owns 0 shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, valued at $135,078 using the latest closing price.

LYON WILLIAM H, the Director of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, sale 67,270 shares at $41.70 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that LYON WILLIAM H is holding 28,127 shares at $2,804,899 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.62 for the present operating margin

+25.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation stands at +12.80. The total capital return value is set at 19.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.51. Equity return is now at value 23.70, with 12.50 for asset returns.

Based on Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC), the company’s capital structure generated 55.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.82. Total debt to assets is 30.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 48.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.