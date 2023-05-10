Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.18.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD) is $27.33, which is $2.43 above the current market price. The public float for TCMD is 19.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.35% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TCMD on May 10, 2023 was 243.50K shares.

TCMD stock's latest price update

Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: TCMD)’s stock price has gone rise by 13.34 in comparison to its previous close of 18.74, however, the company has experienced a 16.77% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TCMD’s Market Performance

TCMD’s stock has risen by 16.77% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 17.93% and a quarterly rise of 68.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.10% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.54% for Tactile Systems Technology Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.00% for TCMD’s stock, with a 84.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCMD stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for TCMD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TCMD in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $55 based on the research report published on November 13th of the previous year 2020.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to TCMD, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on August 07th of the previous year.

TCMD Trading at 26.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 11.23% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.10%, as shares surge +20.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCMD rose by +16.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +193.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.33. In addition, Tactile Systems Technology Inc. saw 85.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCMD starting from Moen Brent, who sale 1,391 shares at the price of $14.10 back on Mar 01. After this action, Moen Brent now owns 48,760 shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc., valued at $19,613 using the latest closing price.

REUVERS DANIEL L., the President and CEO of Tactile Systems Technology Inc., sale 700 shares at $14.56 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that REUVERS DANIEL L. is holding 126,715 shares at $10,189 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.85 for the present operating margin

+69.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tactile Systems Technology Inc. stands at -7.24. The total capital return value is set at -1.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.13. Equity return is now at value -15.40, with -7.30 for asset returns.

Based on Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD), the company’s capital structure generated 59.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.30. Total debt to assets is 28.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.