Sysco Corporation (SYY) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) has decreased by -0.13 when compared to last closing price of 76.08.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/28/23 that Sysco Hires Kenny Cheung as Finance Chief

Is It Worth Investing in Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) is above average at 25.12x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.09.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SYY is 507.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.41% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SYY on May 10, 2023 was 2.23M shares.

SYY’s Market Performance

The stock of Sysco Corporation (SYY) has seen a 0.24% increase in the past week, with a -2.23% drop in the past month, and a -1.66% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.93% for SYY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.73% for SYY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYY stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SYY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SYY in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $90 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2023.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to SYY, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on September 23rd of the previous year.

SYY Trading at 0.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%, as shares sank -2.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYY rose by +0.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.32. In addition, Sysco Corporation saw -0.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYY starting from Talton Sheila, who sale 2,469 shares at the price of $77.24 back on Feb 02. After this action, Talton Sheila now owns 11,877 shares of Sysco Corporation, valued at $190,696 using the latest closing price.

Bertrand Greg D, the EVP of Sysco Corporation, sale 12,000 shares at $85.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 28, which means that Bertrand Greg D is holding 40,931 shares at $1,020,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYY

Equity return is now at value 112.30, with 6.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sysco Corporation (SYY) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.