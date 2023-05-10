Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH)’s stock price has dropped by -1.38 in relation to previous closing price of 38.99. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/15/21 that Syneos Denies Report of Merger With Labcorp Unit

Is It Worth Investing in Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) is above average at 14.91x. The 36-month beta value for SYNH is also noteworthy at 1.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SYNH is $39.78, which is $2.88 above than the current price. The public float for SYNH is 61.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.58% of that float. The average trading volume of SYNH on May 10, 2023 was 1.53M shares.

SYNH’s Market Performance

SYNH’s stock has seen a 1.18% increase for the week, with a -3.12% drop in the past month and a 0.60% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.34% for Syneos Health Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.32% for SYNH’s stock, with a simple moving average of -12.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYNH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYNH stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SYNH by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for SYNH in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $28 based on the research report published on February 13th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SYNH reach a price target of $25, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for SYNH stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on January 17th, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Underweight” to SYNH, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on January 13th of the current year.

SYNH Trading at 2.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYNH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.93%, as shares sank -4.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYNH rose by +1.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.27. In addition, Syneos Health Inc. saw 4.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYNH starting from Brooks Michael Lee, who sale 1,002 shares at the price of $78.00 back on Jul 28. After this action, Brooks Michael Lee now owns 47,552 shares of Syneos Health Inc., valued at $78,156 using the latest closing price.

Brooks Michael Lee, the Chief Operating Officer of Syneos Health Inc., sale 500 shares at $78.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28, which means that Brooks Michael Lee is holding 9,342 shares at $39,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYNH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.52 for the present operating margin

+18.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Syneos Health Inc. stands at +4.94. The total capital return value is set at 7.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.18. Equity return is now at value 7.90, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH), the company’s capital structure generated 82.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.34. Total debt to assets is 35.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

In summary, Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.