Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) has jumped by 2.17 compared to previous close of 32.76. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) is 12.14x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SHOO is 1.15. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) is $39.00, which is $5.78 above the current market price. The public float for SHOO is 73.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.39% of that float. On May 10, 2023, SHOO’s average trading volume was 928.06K shares.

SHOO’s Market Performance

SHOO stock saw a decrease of 0.18% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.76% and a quarterly a decrease of -7.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.91% for Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.89% for SHOO’s stock, with a 2.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHOO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHOO stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SHOO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SHOO in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $42 based on the research report published on April 13th of the current year 2023.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SHOO reach a price target of $29, previously predicting the price at $43. The rating they have provided for SHOO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 01st, 2022.

SHOO Trading at -4.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHOO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.64%, as shares sank -2.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHOO rose by +0.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.42. In addition, Steven Madden Ltd. saw 4.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHOO starting from Rosenfeld Edward R., who sale 58,000 shares at the price of $34.34 back on Mar 15. After this action, Rosenfeld Edward R. now owns 741,041 shares of Steven Madden Ltd., valued at $1,992,010 using the latest closing price.

LYNCH ROSE PEABODY, the Director of Steven Madden Ltd., sale 2,857 shares at $34.63 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that LYNCH ROSE PEABODY is holding 16,079 shares at $98,924 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHOO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.97 for the present operating margin

+40.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Steven Madden Ltd. stands at +10.18. The total capital return value is set at 29.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.97. Equity return is now at value 25.90, with 17.00 for asset returns.

Based on Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO), the company’s capital structure generated 13.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.55. Total debt to assets is 8.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.26 and the total asset turnover is 1.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.63.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.