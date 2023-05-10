Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) has decreased by -2.88 when compared to last closing price of 19.57.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/17/22 that Palantir, DoorDash, Nvidia, Hasbro: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) Right Now?

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SBLK is 1.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SBLK is $29.00, which is $10.68 above the current price. The public float for SBLK is 96.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SBLK on May 10, 2023 was 1.27M shares.

SBLK’s Market Performance

SBLK stock saw a decrease of -0.12% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -11.64% and a quarterly a decrease of -17.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.20% for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.97% for SBLK’s stock, with a -10.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBLK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBLK stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for SBLK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SBLK in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $30 based on the research report published on July 21st of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SBLK reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for SBLK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 27th, 2022.

Pareto gave a rating of “Hold” to SBLK, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on February 23rd of the previous year.

SBLK Trading at -10.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBLK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.71%, as shares sank -12.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBLK fell by -0.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.52. In addition, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. saw -1.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SBLK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.93 for the present operating margin

+48.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. stands at +39.38. The total capital return value is set at 17.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.12. Equity return is now at value 27.40, with 15.80 for asset returns.

Based on Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK), the company’s capital structure generated 65.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.58. Total debt to assets is 38.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.