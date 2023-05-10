STAG Industrial Inc.’s (STAG) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) has gone up by 1.04% for the week, with a 6.17% rise in the past month and a -4.07% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.18% for STAG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.52% for STAG stock, with a simple moving average of 7.16% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in STAG Industrial Inc. (NYSE: STAG) Right Now?

STAG Industrial Inc. (NYSE: STAG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for STAG is at 1.01.

The average price suggested by analysts for STAG is $37.10, which is $1.93 above the current market price. The public float for STAG is 178.93M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.94% of that float. The average trading volume for STAG on May 10, 2023 was 1.96M shares.

STAG) stock’s latest price update

STAG Industrial Inc. (NYSE: STAG) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.08 in relation to its previous close of 35.30. However, the company has experienced a 1.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of STAG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STAG stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for STAG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for STAG in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $41 based on the research report published on February 06th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STAG reach a price target of $34, previously predicting the price at $36. The rating they have provided for STAG stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to STAG, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on January 11th of the previous year.

STAG Trading at 4.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares surge +7.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STAG rose by +1.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.85. In addition, STAG Industrial Inc. saw 8.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STAG starting from Butcher Benjamin S, who sale 31,780 shares at the price of $34.90 back on May 03. After this action, Butcher Benjamin S now owns 7,088 shares of STAG Industrial Inc., valued at $1,109,189 using the latest closing price.

Butcher Benjamin S, the EXECUTIVE CHAIR of STAG Industrial Inc., sale 3,220 shares at $35.02 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that Butcher Benjamin S is holding 3,868 shares at $112,755 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STAG

Equity return is now at value 5.20, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.