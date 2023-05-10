Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) has increased by 1.06 when compared to last closing price of 35.88.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/31/21 that Sprouts Farmers Market Names New CFO

Is It Worth Investing in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) is above average at 15.62x. The 36-month beta value for SFM is also noteworthy at 0.39. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for SFM is $35.15, which is -$1.18 below than the current price. The public float for SFM is 102.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.24% of that float. The average trading volume of SFM on May 10, 2023 was 1.64M shares.

SFM’s Market Performance

SFM’s stock has seen a -4.23% decrease for the week, with a 5.25% rise in the past month and a 11.40% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.95% for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.92% for SFM’s stock, with a 15.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SFM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SFM stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for SFM by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SFM in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $29 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SFM reach a price target of $35, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for SFM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 20th, 2022.

SFM Trading at 7.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.36%, as shares surge +5.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFM fell by -4.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.65. In addition, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. saw 12.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SFM starting from Molloy Lawrence, who sale 52,447 shares at the price of $36.70 back on May 05. After this action, Molloy Lawrence now owns 188,444 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., valued at $1,924,548 using the latest closing price.

Lombardi Brandon F., the Chief Legal Officer of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., sale 9,000 shares at $36.12 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that Lombardi Brandon F. is holding 17,517 shares at $325,089 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SFM

Equity return is now at value 24.00, with 8.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.