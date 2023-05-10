Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) is above average at 318.29x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SRAD is $14.32, which is $4.24 above than the current price. The public float for SRAD is 110.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.30% of that float. The average trading volume of SRAD on May 10, 2023 was 284.21K shares.

SRAD) stock’s latest price update

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD)’s stock price has plunge by -14.10relation to previous closing price of 13.05. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -10.36% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SRAD’s Market Performance

SRAD’s stock has fallen by -10.36% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.11% and a quarterly drop of -13.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.90% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.33% for Sportradar Group AG The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.34% for SRAD stock, with a simple moving average of 3.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRAD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRAD stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for SRAD by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SRAD in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $10 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SRAD reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for SRAD stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on November 21st, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to SRAD, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on October 04th of the previous year.

SRAD Trading at -3.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.90%, as shares sank -4.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRAD fell by -9.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.94. In addition, Sportradar Group AG saw 12.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SRAD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.63 for the present operating margin

+16.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sportradar Group AG stands at +1.49. The total capital return value is set at 4.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.07. Equity return is now at value 1.40, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Sportradar Group AG (SRAD), the company’s capital structure generated 3.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.95. Total debt to assets is 1.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

In summary, Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.