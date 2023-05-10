Should You Invest in Unilever PLC (UL) Now?

Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for UL is at 0.44. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for UL is $55.56, which is $0.63 above the current market price. The public float for UL is 2.52B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.13% of that float. The average trading volume for UL on May 10, 2023 was 1.97M shares.

UL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) has decreased by -0.90 when compared to last closing price of 55.32. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.10% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/24/22 that Dry Shampoo Recalled Due to Potential Cancer-Causing Ingredient

UL’s Market Performance

UL’s stock has fallen by -1.10% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.31% and a quarterly rise of 10.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.75% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.75% for Unilever PLC The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.42% for UL stock, with a simple moving average of 11.75% for the last 200 days.

UL Trading at 4.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.75%, as shares surge +2.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UL fell by -1.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.67. In addition, Unilever PLC saw 8.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Unilever PLC (UL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.