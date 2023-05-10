Should You Invest in Merus N.V. (MRUS) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for MRUS is at 0.76. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MRUS is $45.60, which is $24.6 above the current market price. The public float for MRUS is 42.54M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.45% of that float. The average trading volume for MRUS on May 10, 2023 was 435.29K shares.

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ: MRUS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.55 in relation to its previous close of 19.99. However, the company has experienced a 9.97% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MRUS’s Market Performance

Merus N.V. (MRUS) has experienced a 9.97% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.43% rise in the past month, and a 20.40% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.26% for MRUS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.62% for MRUS’s stock, with a 5.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRUS stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for MRUS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MRUS in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $38 based on the research report published on August 02nd of the previous year 2022.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MRUS reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for MRUS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 11th, 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to MRUS, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on February 10th of the previous year.

MRUS Trading at 4.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.75%, as shares surge +7.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRUS rose by +9.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.24. In addition, Merus N.V. saw 31.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRUS starting from Shuman Harry, who sale 168 shares at the price of $13.85 back on Dec 13. After this action, Shuman Harry now owns 3,517 shares of Merus N.V., valued at $2,327 using the latest closing price.

Shuman Harry, the VP Controller, PAO of Merus N.V., sale 575 shares at $15.35 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Shuman Harry is holding 3,685 shares at $8,826 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-384.84 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Merus N.V. stands at -315.48. The total capital return value is set at -55.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.45. Equity return is now at value -55.80, with -38.60 for asset returns.

Based on Merus N.V. (MRUS), the company’s capital structure generated 5.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.17. Total debt to assets is 3.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.88.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Merus N.V. (MRUS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.