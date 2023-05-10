Should You Invest in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) Now?

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: IQV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for IQV is at 1.39. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for IQV is $243.61, which is $57.7 above the current market price. The public float for IQV is 184.29M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.00% of that float. The average trading volume for IQV on May 10, 2023 was 1.15M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

IQV) stock’s latest price update

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: IQV) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.01 in relation to its previous close of 189.82. However, the company has experienced a 0.22% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

IQV’s Market Performance

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) has experienced a 0.22% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.53% drop in the past month, and a -21.13% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.91% for IQV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.39% for IQV’s stock, with a -11.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IQV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IQV stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for IQV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IQV in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $265 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2023.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IQV reach a price target of $251. The rating they have provided for IQV stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 06th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to IQV, setting the target price at $245 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

IQV Trading at -5.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IQV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares sank -6.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IQV rose by +0.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $193.86. In addition, IQVIA Holdings Inc. saw -9.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IQV starting from Knightly Kevin C, who sale 4,446 shares at the price of $225.61 back on Feb 16. After this action, Knightly Kevin C now owns 1,973 shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc., valued at $1,003,068 using the latest closing price.

Sherbet Eric, the of IQVIA Holdings Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $230.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that Sherbet Eric is holding 17,053 shares at $230,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IQV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.74 for the present operating margin

+27.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for IQVIA Holdings Inc. stands at +7.57. The total capital return value is set at 9.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.83. Equity return is now at value 21.10, with 4.80 for asset returns.

Based on IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV), the company’s capital structure generated 231.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.84. Total debt to assets is 52.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 226.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.