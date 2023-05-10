Should You Invest in GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GFL is $40.26, which is $3.13 above the current market price. The public float for GFL is 320.12M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.96% of that float. The average trading volume for GFL on May 10, 2023 was 1.44M shares.

GFL) stock’s latest price update

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL)’s stock price has increased by 2.35 compared to its previous closing price of 36.53. However, the company has seen a 1.63% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GFL’s Market Performance

GFL’s stock has risen by 1.63% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.23% and a quarterly rise of 17.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.08% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.47% for GFL Environmental Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.28% for GFL stock, with a simple moving average of 25.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GFL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GFL stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for GFL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GFL in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $41 based on the research report published on October 25th of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GFL reach a price target of $32.50, previously predicting the price at $34. The rating they have provided for GFL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 21st, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to GFL, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on March 01st of the previous year.

GFL Trading at 11.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.48% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares surge +8.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFL rose by +1.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.32. In addition, GFL Environmental Inc. saw 27.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.19 for the present operating margin

+12.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for GFL Environmental Inc. stands at -2.72. The total capital return value is set at 0.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.19. Equity return is now at value -9.10, with -3.00 for asset returns.

Based on GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL), the company’s capital structure generated 176.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.87. Total debt to assets is 51.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 158.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.