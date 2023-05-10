Should You Invest in Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) Now?

The public float for DOMA is 180.71M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.79% of that float. The average trading volume for DOMA on May 10, 2023 was 666.65K shares.

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) has seen a decline in its stock price by -12.14 in relation to its previous close of 0.40. However, the company has experienced a -8.41% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DOMA’s Market Performance

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) has experienced a -8.41% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.08% rise in the past month, and a -29.47% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.38% for DOMA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.72% for DOMA’s stock, with a -32.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOMA stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for DOMA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DOMA in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $0.45 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOMA reach a price target of $2. The rating they have provided for DOMA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 25th, 2022.

DOMA Trading at -14.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.32%, as shares sank -1.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOMA fell by -8.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3893. In addition, Doma Holdings Inc. saw -22.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOMA starting from Rizvi Hasan, who sale 96,857 shares at the price of $0.39 back on Apr 03. After this action, Rizvi Hasan now owns 1,934,962 shares of Doma Holdings Inc., valued at $37,387 using the latest closing price.

Simkoff Maxwell, the Chief Executive Officer of Doma Holdings Inc., sale 56,774 shares at $0.57 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Simkoff Maxwell is holding 5,162,240 shares at $32,645 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOMA

Equity return is now at value -143.70, with -59.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.