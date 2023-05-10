Should You Invest in Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CELH is at 1.80. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CELH is $117.80, which is $10.88 above the current market price. The public float for CELH is 40.42M, and currently, shorts hold a 22.11% of that float. The average trading volume for CELH on May 10, 2023 was 907.66K shares.

CELH) stock’s latest price update

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH)’s stock price has plunge by 0.22relation to previous closing price of 106.89. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.65% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/01/22 that PepsiCo Buys Stake in Fitness Energy Drink Company Celsius. Here’s What Wall Street Thinks.

CELH’s Market Performance

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) has seen a 7.65% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 23.13% gain in the past month and a 9.16% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.76% for CELH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.61% for CELH’s stock, with a 11.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CELH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CELH stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CELH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CELH in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $110 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CELH reach a price target of $120. The rating they have provided for CELH stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 28th, 2023.

CELH Trading at 18.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CELH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.55%, as shares surge +23.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CELH rose by +7.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.47. In addition, Celsius Holdings Inc. saw 2.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CELH starting from Chau Hoi Shuen Solina Holly, who sale 514,933 shares at the price of $97.10 back on May 02. After this action, Chau Hoi Shuen Solina Holly now owns 8,331,299 shares of Celsius Holdings Inc., valued at $49,999,994 using the latest closing price.

Chau Hoi Shuen Solina Holly, the 10% Owner of Celsius Holdings Inc., sale 554,017 shares at $90.25 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Chau Hoi Shuen Solina Holly is holding 8,846,232 shares at $50,000,034 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CELH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.14 for the present operating margin

+41.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Celsius Holdings Inc. stands at -28.65. The total capital return value is set at -29.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.59. Equity return is now at value -140.10, with -24.50 for asset returns.

Based on Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.14. Total debt to assets is 0.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.