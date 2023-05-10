Sharps Technology Inc. (STSS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Sharps Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: STSS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 21.16 in relation to its previous close of 0.80. However, the company has experienced a 15.88% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sharps Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: STSS) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sharps Technology Inc. (STSS) is $16.00, The public float for STSS is 5.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.41% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of STSS on May 10, 2023 was 60.78K shares.

STSS’s Market Performance

STSS’s stock has seen a 15.88% increase for the week, with a -20.86% drop in the past month and a -32.87% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.52% for Sharps Technology Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.72% for STSS’s stock, with a -20.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

STSS Trading at -14.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.78%, as shares sank -23.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STSS rose by +15.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0063. In addition, Sharps Technology Inc. saw -19.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STSS starting from Hayes Robert Michael, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $1.28 back on Apr 14. After this action, Hayes Robert Michael now owns 65,682 shares of Sharps Technology Inc., valued at $5,120 using the latest closing price.

Hayes Robert Michael, the Chief Executive Officer of Sharps Technology Inc., purchase 2,100 shares at $1.36 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Hayes Robert Michael is holding 61,682 shares at $2,847 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STSS

Equity return is now at value -56.30, with -40.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sharps Technology Inc. (STSS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.