SES AI Corporation (SES): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SES AI Corporation (SES) is $4.00, which is $2.35 above the current market price. The public float for SES is 213.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SES on May 10, 2023 was 622.02K shares.

SES) stock’s latest price update

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.77 compared to its previous closing price of 1.56. However, the company has seen a gain of 10.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SES’s Market Performance

SES’s stock has risen by 10.74% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -41.28% and a quarterly drop of -51.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.64% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.13% for SES AI Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.79% for SES’s stock, with a -58.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SES

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SES reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for SES stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on September 14th, 2022.

SES Trading at -33.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.64%, as shares sank -38.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SES rose by +10.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8410. In addition, SES AI Corporation saw -47.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SES starting from Hu Qichao, who sale 69,872 shares at the price of $1.65 back on Apr 28. After this action, Hu Qichao now owns 1,350,607 shares of SES AI Corporation, valued at $115,331 using the latest closing price.

Son Yongkyu, the CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER of SES AI Corporation, sale 37,381 shares at $1.65 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that Son Yongkyu is holding 583,862 shares at $61,697 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SES

The total capital return value is set at -24.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.99. Equity return is now at value -12.80, with -11.30 for asset returns.

Based on SES AI Corporation (SES), the company’s capital structure generated 3.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.99. Total debt to assets is 2.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.52.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.49.

Conclusion

To put it simply, SES AI Corporation (SES) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.