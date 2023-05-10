Semrush Holdings Inc. (SEMR) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Semrush Holdings Inc. (SEMR) has gone down by -12.80% for the week, with a -19.06% drop in the past month and a -17.85% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.02% for SEMR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.31% for SEMR’s stock, with a -19.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Semrush Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SEMR) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SEMR is $11.33, which is $2.56 above the current price. The public float for SEMR is 38.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SEMR on May 10, 2023 was 328.79K shares.

SEMR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Semrush Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SEMR) has decreased by -16.26 when compared to last closing price of 9.84.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -12.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEMR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SEMR by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SEMR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $13 based on the research report published on June 06th of the previous year 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to SEMR, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

SEMR Trading at -10.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.26%, as shares sank -19.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEMR fell by -12.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.52. In addition, Semrush Holdings Inc. saw 1.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEMR starting from Shchegolev Oleg, who sale 11,201 shares at the price of $9.83 back on Apr 03. After this action, Shchegolev Oleg now owns 4,083,331 shares of Semrush Holdings Inc., valued at $110,106 using the latest closing price.

Fetisov Evgeny, the Chief Financial Officer of Semrush Holdings Inc., sale 4,107 shares at $9.83 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that Fetisov Evgeny is holding 135,330 shares at $40,372 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.88 for the present operating margin

+80.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Semrush Holdings Inc. stands at -13.31. The total capital return value is set at -11.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.58. Equity return is now at value -15.90, with -11.30 for asset returns.

Based on Semrush Holdings Inc. (SEMR), the company’s capital structure generated 6.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.94. Total debt to assets is 4.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 88.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Semrush Holdings Inc. (SEMR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.