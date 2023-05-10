Sempra Energy’s (SRE) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Sempra Energy (SRE) has gone up by 1.64% for the week, with a 0.27% rise in the past month and a -0.88% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.63% for SRE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.25% for SRE stock, with a simple moving average of -0.82% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) Right Now?

Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SRE is at 0.74. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SRE is $173.08, which is $16.37 above the current market price. The public float for SRE is 310.86M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.98% of that float. The average trading volume for SRE on May 10, 2023 was 1.38M shares.

SRE) stock’s latest price update

Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.50 in relation to its previous close of 154.93. However, the company has experienced a 1.64% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/02/22 that California’s Natural-Gas Bans Push Utility to Find a New Strategy

Analysts’ Opinion of SRE

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SRE reach a price target of $167, previously predicting the price at $164. The rating they have provided for SRE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 06th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to SRE, setting the target price at $180 in the report published on April 26th of the previous year.

SRE Trading at 3.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares surge +0.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRE rose by +1.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $155.38. In addition, Sempra Energy saw 0.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRE starting from Martin Jeffrey W, who sale 19,260 shares at the price of $146.09 back on Mar 15. After this action, Martin Jeffrey W now owns 1 shares of Sempra Energy, valued at $2,813,736 using the latest closing price.

MIHALIK TREVOR I, the Executive VP and CFO of Sempra Energy, sale 2,306 shares at $148.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that MIHALIK TREVOR I is holding 21,362 shares at $342,441 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.67 for the present operating margin

+26.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sempra Energy stands at +13.75. The total capital return value is set at 6.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.30. Equity return is now at value 9.30, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on Sempra Energy (SRE), the company’s capital structure generated 108.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.07. Total debt to assets is 37.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sempra Energy (SRE) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.