SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.05x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.97. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) by analysts is $74.50, which is $15.45 above the current market price. The public float for SEAS is 35.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.13% of that float. On May 10, 2023, the average trading volume of SEAS was 872.02K shares.

The stock of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) has increased by 5.72 when compared to last closing price of 56.43. Despite this, the company has experienced a 10.79% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/19/22 that Sesame Place Theme Park Draws Backlash After a Character Appears to Ignore Black Girls

SEAS’s Market Performance

SEAS’s stock has risen by 10.79% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.65% and a quarterly drop of -9.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.45% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.57% for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.29% for SEAS’s stock, with a 7.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEAS stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SEAS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SEAS in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $70 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

Rosenblatt gave a rating of “Buy” to SEAS, setting the target price at $92 in the report published on April 26th of the previous year.

SEAS Trading at 3.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.45%, as shares surge +0.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEAS rose by +10.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.62. In addition, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. saw 11.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEAS starting from Swanson Marc, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $55.73 back on Mar 16. After this action, Swanson Marc now owns 165,064 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., valued at $222,920 using the latest closing price.

Surrett Byron, the of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., sale 2,713 shares at $55.73 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Surrett Byron is holding 13,391 shares at $151,195 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.81 for the present operating margin

+41.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. stands at +16.82. The total capital return value is set at 26.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.69. Equity return is now at value -82.50, with 12.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.56.

Conclusion

To sum up, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.