Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.12.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) is $1.50, which is -$0.49 below the current market price. The public float for RAD is 54.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 24.51% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RAD on May 10, 2023 was 2.51M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

RAD) stock’s latest price update

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD)’s stock price has soared by 1.02 in relation to previous closing price of 1.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/20/23 that Rite Aid Seeks Direction Amid Legal, Sales Woes

RAD’s Market Performance

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) has experienced a -1.49% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -16.03% drop in the past month, and a -44.88% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.38% for RAD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.16% for RAD’s stock, with a -58.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RAD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RAD stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for RAD by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for RAD in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $1 based on the research report published on April 07th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RAD reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $21. The rating they have provided for RAD stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on June 25th, 2021.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to RAD, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on March 25th of the previous year.

RAD Trading at -22.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.69%, as shares sank -21.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RAD fell by -1.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.2125. In addition, Rite Aid Corporation saw -40.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RAD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.27 for the present operating margin

+19.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rite Aid Corporation stands at -3.11. Equity return is now at value 215.80, with -9.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.