Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RVLV is 2.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RVLV is $23.38, which is $5.75 above the current price. The public float for RVLV is 40.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 24.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RVLV on May 10, 2023 was 1.37M shares.

RVLV) stock’s latest price update

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE: RVLV)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.42 in comparison to its previous close of 18.44, however, the company has experienced a -11.26% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RVLV’s Market Performance

Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) has experienced a -11.26% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -25.79% drop in the past month, and a -38.48% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.02% for RVLV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.12% for RVLV’s stock, with a -28.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVLV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVLV stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for RVLV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RVLV in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $27 based on the research report published on May 04th of the current year 2023.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to RVLV, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on February 07th of the current year.

RVLV Trading at -25.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.50%, as shares sank -25.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVLV fell by -11.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.92. In addition, Revolve Group Inc. saw -19.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RVLV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.64 for the present operating margin

+53.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Revolve Group Inc. stands at +5.33. The total capital return value is set at 20.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.34. Equity return is now at value 13.40, with 8.50 for asset returns.

Based on Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV), the company’s capital structure generated 6.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.06. Total debt to assets is 4.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 134.25 and the total asset turnover is 2.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.86.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.