Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.23 in comparison to its previous close of 72.48, however, the company has experienced a 1.71% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 01/23/23 that A fix for gassy cows? Danone inks methane emissions pact that could shift dairy market

Is It Worth Investing in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) is above average at 22.46x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.98.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) is $76.62, which is $0.99 above the current market price. The public float for QSR is 302.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.61% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of QSR on May 10, 2023 was 1.44M shares.

QSR’s Market Performance

The stock of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) has seen a 1.71% increase in the past week, with a 10.63% rise in the past month, and a 7.69% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.72% for QSR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.66% for QSR’s stock, with a 17.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QSR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QSR stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for QSR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for QSR in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $75 based on the research report published on March 31st of the current year 2023.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QSR reach a price target of $72. The rating they have provided for QSR stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on March 28th, 2023.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to QSR, setting the target price at $76 in the report published on February 16th of the current year.

QSR Trading at 11.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QSR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.18% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares surge +9.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QSR rose by +1.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.76. In addition, Restaurant Brands International Inc. saw 13.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QSR starting from SCHWAN AXEL MR, who sale 34,000 shares at the price of $71.25 back on May 05. After this action, SCHWAN AXEL MR now owns 106,305 shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc., valued at $2,422,500 using the latest closing price.

Granat Jill, the of Restaurant Brands International Inc., sale 30,945 shares at $71.25 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Granat Jill is holding 342,059 shares at $2,204,831 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QSR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.19 for the present operating margin

+55.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Restaurant Brands International Inc. stands at +15.50. The total capital return value is set at 10.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.03. Equity return is now at value 42.20, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Based on Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR), the company’s capital structure generated 577.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.25. Total debt to assets is 63.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 567.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.