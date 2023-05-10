RELX PLC (RELX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

RELX PLC (NYSE: RELX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 29.09x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.83. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for RELX PLC (RELX) by analysts is $35.35, which is $2.22 above the current market price. The public float for RELX is 1.88B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.05% of that float. On May 10, 2023, the average trading volume of RELX was 787.38K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

RELX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of RELX PLC (NYSE: RELX) has increased by 1.61 when compared to last closing price of 30.49. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.87% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

RELX’s Market Performance

RELX PLC (RELX) has seen a -1.87% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -5.55% decline in the past month and a 6.39% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.92% for RELX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.90% for RELX stock, with a simple moving average of 8.18% for the last 200 days.

RELX Trading at -2.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RELX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.97%, as shares sank -5.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RELX fell by -1.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.49. In addition, RELX PLC saw 11.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RELX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.66 for the present operating margin

+60.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for RELX PLC stands at +19.10. The total capital return value is set at 23.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.38. Equity return is now at value 50.00, with 11.20 for asset returns.

Based on RELX PLC (RELX), the company’s capital structure generated 178.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.06. Total debt to assets is 42.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 155.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.

Conclusion

To sum up, RELX PLC (RELX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.