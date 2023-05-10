Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.51. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) by analysts is $114.70, which is $37.03 above the current market price. The public float for RETA is 31.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.49% of that float. On May 10, 2023, the average trading volume of RETA was 1.43M shares.

RETA) stock’s latest price update

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA)’s stock price has plunge by -26.29relation to previous closing price of 105.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -23.88% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/01/23 that FDA Widens Path for Rare-Disease Treatments With New Approval

RETA’s Market Performance

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) has seen a -23.88% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -19.58% decline in the past month and a 58.41% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.49% for RETA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.20% for RETA’s stock, with a 61.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RETA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RETA stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for RETA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RETA in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $75 based on the research report published on October 19th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RETA reach a price target of $91. The rating they have provided for RETA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 24th, 2022.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to RETA, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

RETA Trading at -15.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RETA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.55%, as shares sank -14.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +163.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RETA fell by -19.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +165.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $99.11. In addition, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 104.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RETA starting from Bir Dawn Carter, who sale 9,317 shares at the price of $86.77 back on Mar 13. After this action, Bir Dawn Carter now owns 32,196 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $808,436 using the latest closing price.

Ruff Shamim, the Director of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 5,740 shares at $83.73 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Ruff Shamim is holding 5,223 shares at $480,610 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RETA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12546.66 for the present operating margin

+49.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -14074.95. The total capital return value is set at -48.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -54.89. Equity return is now at value -922.50, with -51.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1,811.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.75.

Conclusion

To sum up, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.