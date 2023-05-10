Real-Time Update: Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) has seen a 38.49% increase in the past week, with a 34.01% gain in the past month, and a -18.27% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.20% for SWIM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 40.52% for SWIM’s stock, with a -15.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIM) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SWIM is $4.26, which is $1.13 above the current price. The public float for SWIM is 105.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SWIM on May 10, 2023 was 389.99K shares.

SWIM) stock’s latest price update

Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIM) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 29.30 compared to its previous closing price of 2.56. However, the company has seen a gain of 38.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWIM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWIM stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for SWIM by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for SWIM in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $5 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SWIM reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for SWIM stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 13th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to SWIM, setting the target price at $5.50 in the report published on July 13th of the previous year.

SWIM Trading at 19.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.94%, as shares surge +36.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWIM rose by +38.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.40. In addition, Latham Group Inc. saw 2.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWIM starting from Cowley Joshua D., who sale 7,215 shares at the price of $2.26 back on Apr 24. After this action, Cowley Joshua D. now owns 207,686 shares of Latham Group Inc., valued at $16,306 using the latest closing price.

Kunchala Suraj, the VICE PRESIDENT & CONTROLLER of Latham Group Inc., sale 1,732 shares at $2.26 during a trade that took place back on Apr 24, which means that Kunchala Suraj is holding 27,065 shares at $3,914 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.24 for the present operating margin

+27.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Latham Group Inc. stands at -0.82. The total capital return value is set at 6.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.85. Equity return is now at value -1.50, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Latham Group Inc. (SWIM), the company’s capital structure generated 92.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.92. Total debt to assets is 40.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.