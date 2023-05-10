Real-Time Update: eHealth Inc. (EHTH) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of eHealth Inc. (EHTH) has seen a 18.08% increase in the past week, with a -21.20% drop in the past month, and a -15.40% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.22% for EHTH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.25% for EHTH’s stock, with a 16.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EHTH is 0.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EHTH is $9.20, which is $1.95 above the current price. The public float for EHTH is 25.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EHTH on May 10, 2023 was 541.65K shares.

EHTH) stock’s latest price update

eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.53 compared to its previous closing price of 6.68. However, the company has seen a gain of 18.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EHTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EHTH stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for EHTH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EHTH in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $6 based on the research report published on December 01st of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EHTH reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for EHTH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 01st, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to EHTH, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on March 21st of the previous year.

EHTH Trading at -11.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EHTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.98%, as shares sank -23.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EHTH rose by +18.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.38. In addition, eHealth Inc. saw 49.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EHTH starting from SOISTMAN FRANCIS S JR, who purchase 80,000 shares at the price of $3.08 back on Nov 22. After this action, SOISTMAN FRANCIS S JR now owns 428,515 shares of eHealth Inc., valued at $246,552 using the latest closing price.

WOLF DALE B, the Director of eHealth Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $3.24 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that WOLF DALE B is holding 52,353 shares at $16,222 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EHTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.50 for the present operating margin

+94.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for eHealth Inc. stands at -21.89. The total capital return value is set at -8.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.73. Equity return is now at value -17.90, with -10.80 for asset returns.

Based on eHealth Inc. (EHTH), the company’s capital structure generated 11.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.46. Total debt to assets is 8.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.31.

Conclusion

In conclusion, eHealth Inc. (EHTH) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.