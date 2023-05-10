Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Qifu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.41. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for QFIN is 153.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QFIN on May 10, 2023 was 899.52K shares.

QFIN) stock’s latest price update

Qifu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.77 in relation to its previous close of 17.78. However, the company has experienced a 2.09% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

QFIN’s Market Performance

Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN) has seen a 2.09% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -10.18% decline in the past month and a -23.55% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.23% for QFIN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.35% for QFIN stock, with a simple moving average of 0.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QFIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QFIN stocks, with China Renaissance repeating the rating for QFIN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QFIN in the upcoming period, according to China Renaissance is $20.80 based on the research report published on September 29th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QFIN reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for QFIN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 05th, 2021.

CLSA gave a rating of “Buy” to QFIN, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on July 16th of the previous year.

QFIN Trading at -7.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QFIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.15%, as shares sank -12.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QFIN rose by +2.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.76. In addition, Qifu Technology Inc. saw -15.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QFIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.02 for the present operating margin

+82.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qifu Technology Inc. stands at +24.31. Equity return is now at value 23.00, with 10.50 for asset returns.

Based on Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.79.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.45.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.