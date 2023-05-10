Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) has seen a 1.58% increase in the past week, with a -1.57% drop in the past month, and a -9.56% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.04% for QGEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.76% for QGEN’s stock, with a -3.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Qiagen N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) Right Now?

Qiagen N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.37. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) is $53.66, which is $8.95 above the current market price. The public float for QGEN is 226.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QGEN on May 10, 2023 was 760.65K shares.

Qiagen N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.24 in relation to its previous close of 46.07. However, the company has experienced a 1.58% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/10/22 that Bio-Rad Laboratories in Talks to Combine With Qiagen

Analysts’ Opinion of QGEN

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to QGEN, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on October 15th of the previous year.

QGEN Trading at -1.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.11%, as shares sank -2.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QGEN rose by +1.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.33. In addition, Qiagen N.V. saw -9.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QGEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.91 for the present operating margin

+63.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qiagen N.V. stands at +19.76. The total capital return value is set at 10.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.12. Equity return is now at value 10.40, with 5.60 for asset returns.

Based on Qiagen N.V. (QGEN), the company’s capital structure generated 56.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.06. Total debt to assets is 31.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.46.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.