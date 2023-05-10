Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) has gone up by 2.18% for the week, with a -0.99% drop in the past month and a -32.24% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.29% for QTWO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.27% for QTWO’s stock, with a -26.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE: QTWO) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.45.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) is $31.58, which is $9.43 above the current market price. The public float for QTWO is 55.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.83% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of QTWO on May 10, 2023 was 732.78K shares.

QTWO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE: QTWO) has jumped by 1.77 compared to previous close of 22.59. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/04/22 that Q2 Holdings Puts Off Sale After Bids Come in Low

Analysts’ Opinion of QTWO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QTWO stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for QTWO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for QTWO in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $25 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2023.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QTWO reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for QTWO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 31st, 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to QTWO, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on November 08th of the previous year.

QTWO Trading at -7.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QTWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.93%, as shares sank -2.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QTWO rose by +2.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.49. In addition, Q2 Holdings Inc. saw -14.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QTWO starting from Seale R. H., who sale 22,300 shares at the price of $23.52 back on Apr 14. After this action, Seale R. H. now owns 537,854 shares of Q2 Holdings Inc., valued at $524,496 using the latest closing price.

Seale R. H., the Director of Q2 Holdings Inc., sale 22,300 shares at $22.74 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that Seale R. H. is holding 560,154 shares at $507,102 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QTWO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.98 for the present operating margin

+42.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Q2 Holdings Inc. stands at -19.27. The total capital return value is set at -7.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.42. Equity return is now at value -25.10, with -8.10 for asset returns.

Based on Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO), the company’s capital structure generated 174.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.57. Total debt to assets is 54.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 169.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.61.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.