PubMatic Inc. (PUBM) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

PubMatic Inc. (NASDAQ: PUBM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 25.04x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for PubMatic Inc. (PUBM) by analysts is $17.67, which is $3.05 above the current market price. The public float for PUBM is 41.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.90% of that float. On May 10, 2023, the average trading volume of PUBM was 484.59K shares.

PUBM) stock’s latest price update

PubMatic Inc. (NASDAQ: PUBM) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 12.36 compared to its previous closing price of 12.62. However, the company has seen a gain of 16.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/01/22 that Novavax, Lucid, Zoom Video, AMC, Target: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

PUBM’s Market Performance

PubMatic Inc. (PUBM) has experienced a 16.13% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.07% drop in the past month, and a -10.99% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.68% for PUBM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.26% for PUBM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PUBM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PUBM stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for PUBM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PUBM in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $20 based on the research report published on April 13th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PUBM reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $16. The rating they have provided for PUBM stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 15th, 2022.

PUBM Trading at 4.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PUBM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.57%, as shares surge +4.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PUBM rose by +18.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.50. In addition, PubMatic Inc. saw 10.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PUBM starting from Pantelick Steven, who sale 4,673 shares at the price of $13.43 back on Apr 05. After this action, Pantelick Steven now owns 17,442 shares of PubMatic Inc., valued at $62,744 using the latest closing price.

Goel Amar K., the Chairman, Chief Innovation Off of PubMatic Inc., sale 2,577 shares at $13.42 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that Goel Amar K. is holding 1,309 shares at $34,596 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PUBM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.80 for the present operating margin

+68.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for PubMatic Inc. stands at +11.20. The total capital return value is set at 12.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.33. Equity return is now at value 19.70, with 9.80 for asset returns.

Based on PubMatic Inc. (PUBM), the company’s capital structure generated 8.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.05. Total debt to assets is 4.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

To sum up, PubMatic Inc. (PUBM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.