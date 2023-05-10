Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) is above average at 13.86x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PLTK is $14.15, which is $4.16 above than the current price. The public float for PLTK is 45.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.84% of that float. The average trading volume of PLTK on May 10, 2023 was 1.24M shares.

PLTK) stock’s latest price update

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK)’s stock price has plunge by -1.77relation to previous closing price of 10.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.09% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/20/23 that ‘Angry Birds’ Owner Gets Takeover Bid From Playtika

PLTK’s Market Performance

PLTK’s stock has fallen by -1.09% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -16.12% and a quarterly drop of -5.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.14% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.43% for Playtika Holding Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.39% for PLTK stock, with a simple moving average of -2.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLTK stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PLTK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PLTK in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $11 based on the research report published on May 01st of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLTK reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for PLTK stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on April 13th, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to PLTK, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on March 29th of the current year.

PLTK Trading at -5.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.14%, as shares sank -13.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLTK fell by -1.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.82. In addition, Playtika Holding Corp. saw 17.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLTK starting from Chau On, who sale 78,810,506 shares at the price of $7.93 back on Apr 26. After this action, Chau On now owns 2,000,000 shares of Playtika Holding Corp., valued at $624,967,313 using the latest closing price.

Chau On, the 10% Owner of Playtika Holding Corp., sale 300,000 shares at $11.73 during a trade that took place back on Apr 11, which means that Chau On is holding 80,810,506 shares at $3,520,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.76 for the present operating margin

+72.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Playtika Holding Corp. stands at +10.53. The total capital return value is set at 25.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.55. Equity return is now at value -84.90, with 9.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

In summary, Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.