PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AGS is 2.37. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) is $11.13, which is $6.39 above the current market price. The public float for AGS is 37.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.49% of that float. On May 10, 2023, AGS’s average trading volume was 760.18K shares.

AGS) stock’s latest price update

PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE: AGS)’s stock price has dropped by -14.31 in relation to previous closing price of 5.52. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -9.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AGS’s Market Performance

AGS’s stock has fallen by -9.56% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -32.43% and a quarterly drop of -27.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.64% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.67% for PlayAGS Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.33% for AGS’s stock, with a -21.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGS

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGS reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for AGS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 11th, 2021.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to AGS, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on May 07th of the previous year.

AGS Trading at -25.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.64%, as shares sank -31.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGS fell by -12.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.55. In addition, PlayAGS Inc. saw -7.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGS starting from AP Gaming VoteCo, LLC, who sale 8,208,076 shares at the price of $5.00 back on Nov 17. After this action, AP Gaming VoteCo, LLC now owns 0 shares of PlayAGS Inc., valued at $41,040,380 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.89 for the present operating margin

+47.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for PlayAGS Inc. stands at -2.60. The total capital return value is set at 6.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.27. Equity return is now at value -19.60, with -1.20 for asset returns.

Based on PlayAGS Inc. (AGS), the company’s capital structure generated 1,152.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.02. Total debt to assets is 83.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,135.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 90.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.