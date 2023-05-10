Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) Stock Faces 4.96% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) has seen a 2.66% increase in the past week, with a -5.48% drop in the past month, and a -37.28% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.19% for PDM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.13% for PDM’s stock, with a -33.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: PDM) Right Now?

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: PDM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.47x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.97. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) by analysts is $11.83, which is $4.69 above the current market price. The public float for PDM is 122.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.31% of that float. On May 10, 2023, the average trading volume of PDM was 1.55M shares.

PDM) stock’s latest price update

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: PDM)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.08 in comparison to its previous close of 6.49, however, the company has experienced a 2.66% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PDM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PDM stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for PDM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PDM in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $26 based on the research report published on January 07th of the previous year 2020.

PDM Trading at -9.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PDM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.96%, as shares sank -5.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PDM rose by +2.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.47. In addition, Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. saw -28.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PDM starting from Swope Jeffrey L., who purchase 70,000 shares at the price of $7.16 back on Mar 20. After this action, Swope Jeffrey L. now owns 197,518 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc., valued at $501,473 using the latest closing price.

BARRETT KELLY HEFNER, the Director of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $7.05 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that BARRETT KELLY HEFNER is holding 45,762 shares at $70,544 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PDM

Equity return is now at value 4.70, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.