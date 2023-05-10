Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.87 in comparison to its previous close of 61.17, however, the company has experienced a -0.06% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) Right Now?

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.36. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) is $72.42, which is $9.92 above the current market price. The public float for PFGC is 152.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PFGC on May 10, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

PFGC’s Market Performance

The stock of Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) has seen a -0.06% decrease in the past week, with a 2.10% rise in the past month, and a -0.15% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.97% for PFGC.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.61% for PFGC’s stock, with a 11.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFGC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PFGC stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for PFGC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PFGC in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $60 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the previous year 2022.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PFGC reach a price target of $71. The rating they have provided for PFGC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 18th, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to PFGC, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on March 18th of the previous year.

PFGC Trading at 4.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares surge +0.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFGC fell by -0.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.34. In addition, Performance Food Group Company saw 5.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PFGC starting from Hagerty Patrick T., who sale 500 shares at the price of $56.31 back on Mar 01. After this action, Hagerty Patrick T. now owns 153,790 shares of Performance Food Group Company, valued at $28,155 using the latest closing price.

Bulmer Donald S., the of Performance Food Group Company, sale 970 shares at $59.81 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that Bulmer Donald S. is holding 33,196 shares at $58,016 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PFGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.64 for the present operating margin

+9.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Performance Food Group Company stands at +0.22. The total capital return value is set at 4.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.72. Equity return is now at value 7.90, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Performance Food Group Company (PFGC), the company’s capital structure generated 151.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.23. Total debt to assets is 39.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 145.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.63 and the total asset turnover is 4.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.