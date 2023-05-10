Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 35.02x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.49. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) by analysts is $390.75, which is $39.34 above the current market price. The public float for PH is 127.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.33% of that float. On May 10, 2023, the average trading volume of PH was 938.94K shares.

The stock price of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) has jumped by 1.28 compared to previous close of 334.84. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/02/21 that Aerospace Deal Points to a Brighter Future for Sector

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) has experienced a 4.34% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.60% rise in the past month, and a -2.84% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.29% for PH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.98% for PH’s stock, with a 12.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PH stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PH by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for PH in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $311 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PH reach a price target of $285. The rating they have provided for PH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 14th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to PH, setting the target price at $315 in the report published on September 20th of the previous year.

PH Trading at 2.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares surge +6.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PH rose by +4.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $324.10. In addition, Parker-Hannifin Corporation saw 16.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PH starting from BANKS LEE C, who sale 29,764 shares at the price of $333.84 back on May 05. After this action, BANKS LEE C now owns 110,476 shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation, valued at $9,936,278 using the latest closing price.

Williams Thomas L, the Executive Chairman of Parker-Hannifin Corporation, sale 38,098 shares at $352.63 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that Williams Thomas L is holding 229,027 shares at $13,434,498 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.75 for the present operating margin

+27.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Parker-Hannifin Corporation stands at +8.29. The total capital return value is set at 15.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.79. Equity return is now at value 14.00, with 4.60 for asset returns.

Based on Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH), the company’s capital structure generated 131.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.76. Total debt to assets is 44.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 111.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.06.

Conclusion

To sum up, Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.