Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (PZG) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PZG is 1.73. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PZG is 38.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.07% of that float. On May 10, 2023, PZG’s average trading volume was 150.74K shares.

PZG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (AMEX: PZG) has increased by 1.33 when compared to last closing price of 0.35. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.94% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PZG’s Market Performance

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (PZG) has experienced a 2.94% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.19% drop in the past month, and a 2.61% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.10% for PZG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.28% for PZG stock, with a simple moving average of -1.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PZG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PZG stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for PZG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PZG in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $2.30 based on the research report published on January 04th of the previous year 2017.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PZG reach a price target of $3.70. The rating they have provided for PZG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 27th, 2015.

Noble Financial gave a rating of “Buy” to PZG, setting the target price at $1.75 in the report published on August 01st of the previous year.

PZG Trading at 4.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PZG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.11%, as shares sank -9.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PZG rose by +2.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3527. In addition, Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. saw 1.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PZG

The total capital return value is set at -14.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.35. Equity return is now at value -14.20, with -11.80 for asset returns.

Based on Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (PZG), the company’s capital structure generated 9.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.34. Total debt to assets is 7.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.34.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.97.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (PZG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.