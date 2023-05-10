Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) Stock Showcases 8.96% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) has seen a 16.23% increase in the past week, with a 4.23% gain in the past month, and a -21.00% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.66% for ORGO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.96% for ORGO’s stock, with a -26.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) is 18.97x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ORGO is 1.35. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) is $11.00, The public float for ORGO is 64.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.88% of that float. On May 10, 2023, ORGO’s average trading volume was 1.30M shares.

ORGO) stock’s latest price update

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO)’s stock price has soared by 3.26 in relation to previous closing price of 2.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 16.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORGO

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Outperform” to ORGO, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on January 10th of the previous year.

ORGO Trading at 4.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.68%, as shares surge +0.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORGO rose by +16.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.04. In addition, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. saw -17.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORGO starting from ERANI ALBERT, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $2.07 back on Apr 12. After this action, ERANI ALBERT now owns 59,223,027 shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc., valued at $51,772 using the latest closing price.

ERANI ALBERT, the 10% Owner of Organogenesis Holdings Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $2.07 during a trade that took place back on Apr 12, which means that ERANI ALBERT is holding 59,223,027 shares at $51,772 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.38 for the present operating margin

+74.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. stands at +3.44. The total capital return value is set at 7.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.24. Equity return is now at value 6.10, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO), the company’s capital structure generated 46.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.79. Total debt to assets is 27.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.25 and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.97.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.