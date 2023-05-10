Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LPRO is 0.77.

The public float for LPRO is 108.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LPRO on May 10, 2023 was 904.65K shares.

LPRO) stock’s latest price update

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO)’s stock price has soared by 25.83 in relation to previous closing price of 7.57. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 32.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LPRO’s Market Performance

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) has experienced a 32.85% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 35.11% rise in the past month, and a 7.51% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.43% for LPRO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 36.59% for LPRO’s stock, with a 19.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPRO stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for LPRO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LPRO in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $9 based on the research report published on February 27th of the current year 2023.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LPRO reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $22. The rating they have provided for LPRO stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on August 05th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to LPRO, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on July 25th of the previous year.

LPRO Trading at 37.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.74%, as shares surge +42.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPRO rose by +33.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.12. In addition, Open Lending Corporation saw 41.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LPRO

Equity return is now at value 31.80, with 17.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.