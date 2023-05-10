Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ: NVEI) is above average at 79.68x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) is $55.18, which is $23.66 above the current market price. The public float for NVEI is 65.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.85% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NVEI on May 10, 2023 was 364.82K shares.

NVEI) stock’s latest price update

Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ: NVEI)’s stock price has gone decline by -15.85 in comparison to its previous close of 42.39, however, the company has experienced a -12.01% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NVEI’s Market Performance

NVEI’s stock has fallen by -12.01% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.40% and a quarterly rise of 2.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.71% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.73% for Nuvei Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.71% for NVEI’s stock, with a 7.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVEI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVEI stocks, with SMBC Nikko repeating the rating for NVEI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NVEI in the upcoming period, according to SMBC Nikko is $55 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NVEI reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for NVEI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 13th, 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to NVEI, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on March 09th of the current year.

NVEI Trading at -11.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.71%, as shares sank -14.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVEI fell by -10.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.02. In addition, Nuvei Corporation saw 40.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NVEI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.46 for the present operating margin

+67.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nuvei Corporation stands at +6.73. The total capital return value is set at 3.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.27. Equity return is now at value 2.90, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Nuvei Corporation (NVEI), the company’s capital structure generated 25.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.60. Total debt to assets is 14.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.