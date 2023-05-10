Novartis AG (NVS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NVS is 0.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NVS is $107.42, which is $5.53 above the current price. The public float for NVS is 2.10B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NVS on May 10, 2023 was 2.08M shares.

NVS) stock’s latest price update

Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.41 in comparison to its previous close of 104.70, however, the company has experienced a -1.18% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/25/22 that Novartis to Spin Off, List Sandoz Drugs Business

NVS’s Market Performance

Novartis AG (NVS) has seen a -1.18% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 7.75% gain in the past month and a 18.79% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.99% for NVS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.86% for NVS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 18.94% for the last 200 days.

NVS Trading at 11.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.97%, as shares surge +7.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVS fell by -1.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.67. In addition, Novartis AG saw 13.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NVS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.26 for the present operating margin

+69.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Novartis AG stands at +13.76. The total capital return value is set at 13.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.35. Equity return is now at value 12.00, with 6.00 for asset returns.

Based on Novartis AG (NVS), the company’s capital structure generated 47.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.99. Total debt to assets is 22.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Novartis AG (NVS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.