Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.01 in relation to its previous close of 208.30. However, the company has experienced a 2.63% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/08/23 that Norfolk Southern Annual Meeting a Test of Investor Response to East Palestine Crisis

Is It Worth Investing in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) Right Now?

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NSC is 1.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 18 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for NSC is $235.33, which is $27.56 above the current price. The public float for NSC is 227.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NSC on May 10, 2023 was 1.79M shares.

NSC’s Market Performance

The stock of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) has seen a 2.63% increase in the past week, with a 1.21% rise in the past month, and a -15.53% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.98% for NSC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.61% for NSC stock, with a simple moving average of -10.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NSC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NSC stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for NSC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NSC in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $230 based on the research report published on April 27th of the current year 2023.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NSC reach a price target of $243, previously predicting the price at $247. The rating they have provided for NSC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 27th, 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to NSC, setting the target price at $210 in the report published on April 27th of the current year.

NSC Trading at -0.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares surge +1.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NSC rose by +3.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $207.20. In addition, Norfolk Southern Corporation saw -15.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NSC starting from Shaw Alan H., who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $224.16 back on Mar 01. After this action, Shaw Alan H. now owns 32,776 shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation, valued at $448,320 using the latest closing price.

Squires James A, the Director of Norfolk Southern Corporation, sale 21,272 shares at $245.76 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Squires James A is holding 1,001 shares at $5,227,765 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NSC

Equity return is now at value 23.50, with 7.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.